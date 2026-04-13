Hayden Gray News: Scores six points in NBA debut

Gray closed with six points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 loss to the Lakers.

Gray signed a two-year deal with the Jazz right before the end of the regular season, appearing in Utah's final contest of the year. The contract suggests the team will give Gray a chance to compete for a backup role in the backcourt in 2026-27, though it's worth noting Utah also brought in Bez Mbeng on a two-year pact late this season and may have similar plans in mind for him as well.