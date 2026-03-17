Hayden Gray News: Shines as facilitator

Gray logged 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in 34 minutes Monday during the G League Maine Celtics' 144-143 loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

Gray didn't appear to have much interest in scoring, but he showcased his playmaking ability by racking up double-digit assists for the first time since Feb. 19. He also impressed on the defensive end by recording multiple steals for the fourth time in five games. Gray is averaging 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals over 44 G League appearances this year.