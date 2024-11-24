Fantasy Basketball
Haywood Highsmith Injury: Doesn't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Highsmith (illness) left Sunday's game against the Mavericks early and did not return.

Highsmith left Sunday's game in the third quarter not feeling well and was unable to return. He concludes the contest with zero points (0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 18 minutes. It remains unclear whether Highsmith is in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Haywood Highsmith
Miami Heat
