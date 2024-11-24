Haywood Highsmith Injury: Doesn't return Sunday

Highsmith (illness) left Sunday's game against the Mavericks early and did not return.

Highsmith left Sunday's game in the third quarter not feeling well and was unable to return. He concludes the contest with zero points (0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 18 minutes. It remains unclear whether Highsmith is in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's game against the Bucks.