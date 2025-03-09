Haywood Highsmith Injury: Iffy for Monday

Highsmith is questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte due to a left knee contusion, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The left knee contusion is a new injury for Highsmith, who has appeared in each of the club's last seven outings. The 28-year-old has averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 28.3 minutes per game in that seven-game span. If Highsmith is sidelined Monday, Jaime Jaquez and Kyle Anderson are candidates for a bump in minutes.