Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith Injury: Listed out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Highsmith (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Highsmith is slated for a 12th straight absence while dealing with a right knee injury. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive in the regular-season finale Sunday against Oklahoma City, though it's unclear at this time whether he's nearing a return.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
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