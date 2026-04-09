Haywood Highsmith Injury: Listed out for Friday
Highsmith (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Highsmith is slated for a 12th straight absence while dealing with a right knee injury. His next opportunity to suit up will arrive in the regular-season finale Sunday against Oklahoma City, though it's unclear at this time whether he's nearing a return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haywood Highsmith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 27 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3010 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 2812 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1921 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1228 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haywood Highsmith See More