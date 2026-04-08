Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:41pm

Highsmith (knee) is out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Highsmith will miss a 10th straight game while dealing with a right knee injury. His next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Friday, but he can be considered doubtful for that one until the Suns offer an update on his status.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
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