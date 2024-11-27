Fantasy Basketball
Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith Injury: On track to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Highsmith (finger) is still listed as questionable but will warm up with the intent of playing in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite being a late addition to the injury report, Highsmith is on track to suit up Wednesday. He's started seven straight games, averaging 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game.

Haywood Highsmith
Miami Heat
