Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith Injury: Out another 2-to-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 8:21am

The Suns announced Saturday that Highsmith (knee) will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

Highsmith has yet to make his season debut after undergoing right knee surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus. He was traded from Miami to Brooklyn shortly thereafter but was ultimately waived by the Nets on Feb. 5. While he has since caught on with the Suns on a multi-year deal and had been taking part in 5-on-5 drills prior to being waived by Brooklyn, he won't be rushed along in his recovery from major surgery. Highsmith could be a valuable role player for Phoenix once he's eventually cleared to play, though the organization is counting on him to contribute more in 2026-27 rather than this season.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haywood Highsmith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haywood Highsmith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Joe Mayo
39 days ago
DraftKings NBA: Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, April 26
NBA
DraftKings NBA: Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, April 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
302 days ago