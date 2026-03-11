Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Highsmith is questionable to play Thursday in Indiana due to right knee injury management, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Highsmith recently returned from a lengthy absence, so the medical staff may play it safe and hold him out of Thursday's game, which will be the first of a back-to-back set. If Highsmith hits the sidelines, there would be more minutes available for Amir Coffey and Ryan Dunn.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
