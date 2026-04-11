Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Highsmith (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Highsmith has missed the Suns' last 12 games, and while the questionable tag leaves the door open for a return, it wouldn't be surprising if he sits out. Highsmith hasn't played since March 17. He's been limited to just five appearances this season, averaging 6.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
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