Haywood Highsmith Injury: Still out Thursday
Highsmith (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
After linking up with the Suns during the All-Star break, Highsmith still isn't ready to make his season debut following offseason knee surgery. The forward can be considered week-to-week until Phoenix provides an update on his rehab.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haywood Highsmith See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2921 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 2129 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 1436 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings NBA: Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, April 26299 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 23302 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haywood Highsmith See More