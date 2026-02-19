Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith Injury: Still out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 11:19am

Highsmith (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

After linking up with the Suns during the All-Star break, Highsmith still isn't ready to make his season debut following offseason knee surgery. The forward can be considered week-to-week until Phoenix provides an update on his rehab.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
