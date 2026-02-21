Haywood Highsmith Injury: To be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks

Highsmith (knee) will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, Shane Young of the Suns' official site reports.

Highsmith has yet to make his season debut after undergoing right knee surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus. He was traded from Miami to Brooklyn shortly thereafter but was ultimately waived by the Nets on Feb. 5. While he signed a multi-year deal with the Suns on Feb. 14 and has reportedly been taking part in 5-on-5 drills, the team won't rush him back. It appears he'll return to action by early-to-mid-March at the very earliest.