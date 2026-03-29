Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith Injury: Won't suit up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Highsmith (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Highsmith will miss a sixth consecutive contest due to right knee injury management, and his next opportunity to play will come Tuesday in Orlando. With Dillon Brooks (hand) also sidelined, Ryan Dunn and Rasheer Fleming will likely continue seeing increased minutes.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
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