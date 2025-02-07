Fantasy Basketball
Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Highsmith (Achilles) is listed as available for Friday's game against Brooklyn.

Highsmith has been included on the injury report for each of the club's last two outings due to left Achilles soreness, though he hasn't missed a game since Oct. 30. The 28-year-old forward has started in each of the club's last six outings, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per contest.

Haywood Highsmith
Miami Heat
