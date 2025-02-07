Haywood Highsmith News: Available to play Friday

Highsmith (Achilles) is listed as available for Friday's game against Brooklyn.

Highsmith has been included on the injury report for each of the club's last two outings due to left Achilles soreness, though he hasn't missed a game since Oct. 30. The 28-year-old forward has started in each of the club's last six outings, averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per contest.