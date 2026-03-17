Haywood Highsmith News: Available Tuesday

Highsmith (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Highsmith was initially listed as questionable due to right knee injury management, though he'll shake off that tag and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over four appearances for the Suns, he has averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.0 minutes per contest.