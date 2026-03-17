Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Highsmith (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Highsmith was initially listed as questionable due to right knee injury management, though he'll shake off that tag and suit up in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Over four appearances for the Suns, he has averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.0 minutes per contest.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
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