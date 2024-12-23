Haywood Highsmith News: Back in starting lineup Monday

Highsmith is in the Heat's starting lineup for Monday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Highsmith came off the bench and played just six minutes in Miami's 121-114 loss to the Magic on Saturday. However, with Jimmy Butler (illness) sidelined for a second straight game, Highsmith will return to the starting five while Nikola Jovic retreats to the bench. Across his last 10 starts, Highsmith averaged 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks over 26.5 minutes per game.