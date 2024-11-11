Haywood Highsmith News: Busy on defense in first start

Highsmith had seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one block and five steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 95-94 victory over the Timberwolves.

Making his first start of the season with Jimmy Butler (ankle) out, Highsmith tied his career high in steals for a game, although he didn't offer much else from a fantasy perspective. The 27-year-old has taken on a big role in the Heat's frontcourt rotation of late, playing more than 30 minutes in three straight contests and averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 boards, 2.3 steals and 2.0 threes during that stretch. Highsmith will likely shift back to the second unit when Butler's ready to return, but he seems to be earning Erik Spoelstra's trust.