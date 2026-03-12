Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith News: Getting green light Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Highsmith (knee) will play Thursday against the Pacers, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Highsmith was initially added to the team's injury report due to right knee injury management, but he's since received clearance to suit up for Thursday's action. The 29-year-old has logged 21 and 13 minutes in his first two games of the season and could see a slight uptick in chances against Indiana with Grayson Allen (knee) downgraded to out.

