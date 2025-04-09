Haywood Highsmith News: Good to go

Highsmith (Achilles) is available off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Highsmith had been deemed probable due to a sore left Achilles, but he's been given the green light to suit up against Chicago. Highsmith will return to the second unit after making a spot start Monday. Highsmith is averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 27.4 minutes during his last seven appearances.