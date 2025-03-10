Haywood Highsmith News: Good to go against Charlotte

Highsmith (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Highsmith popped up on Sunday's injury report due to a left knee contusion, but the issue isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined Monday. He has appeared in the Heat's last seven games, and over that span he has averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals over 28.3 minutes per game.