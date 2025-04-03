Haywood Highsmith News: Good to go Thursday
Highsmith (Achilles) is available for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Highsmith will shake off a questionable tag Thursday due to left Achilles soreness, suiting up in the second half of the club's back-to-back set. Over his last five outings, the 28-year-old forward has averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 28.8 minutes per contest.
