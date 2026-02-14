Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith News: Inks pact with Phoenix

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 1:45pm

Highsmith agreed to a multiyear deal with the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Highsmith underwent surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee in August and was traded from Miami to Brooklyn shortly thereafter. While he never saw the court for the Nets before being waived Feb. 5, the 29-year-old forward is considered healthy and was taking part in 5-on-5 drills before being let go, per Michael Scotto of USA Today. In the 2024-25 campaign with the Heat, Highsmith averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds across 24.6 minutes per game in 74 regular-season appearances (42 starts). His first chance to make his Suns debut will come Thursday against the Spurs.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
