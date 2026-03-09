Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith News: Logs 21 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:15am

Highsmith finished Sunday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets with three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes.

Highsmith saw a sizable workload in his season debut after a lengthy recovery from his knee issue. Highsmith is mostly a defensive specialist with a low usage rate, so he's unlikely to make a big fantasy impact.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haywood Highsmith
