Haywood Highsmith News: Nails three triples in win

Highsmith notched nine points (3-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and three rebounds across 19 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 win over the Raptors.

All nine of Highsmit's points came from behind the arc in Thursday's win over Toronto. The 27-year-old forward is shooting 42.4 percent on 3.1 three-point attempts per contest this season. However, Highsmith's role in Miami's starting five is primarily as a lockdown defender and typically isn't asked to score in bunches or create shots for others.