Haywood Highsmith News: Pops for 17 points Wednesday

Highsmith notched 17 points (6-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Highsmith had an impact on the offensive end despite the loss, tallying 17 points, the most he has scored since back on November 11. While it was an improved effort by the Heat, they came up short again, falling behind 2-0 in the series. Game 3 will be in Miami on Saturday, with the Heat looking to grab some much-needed momentum.