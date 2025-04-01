Fantasy Basketball
Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith News: Pulls down seven rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 10:44am

Highsmith produced two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Monday's 120-94 win over the Wizards.

Highsmith was coming off a couple of impressive performances for Miami, but he cooled off in a big way Monday. The Heat have been shorthanded lately, allowing Highsmith to see healthy workloads. Over his last five games, Highsmith has averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes.

Haywood Highsmith
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
