Haywood Highsmith News: Questionable for Monday
Highsmith is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a personal matter, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Highsmith didn't travel with the team Sunday while he deals with a personal matter. However, the 28-year-old is expected to meet the club in Sacramento prior to Monday's tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET, according to Winderman. If Highsmith is sidelined, Duncan Robinson and Keshad Johnson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now