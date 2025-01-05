Haywood Highsmith News: Questionable for Monday

Highsmith is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a personal matter, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith didn't travel with the team Sunday while he deals with a personal matter. However, the 28-year-old is expected to meet the club in Sacramento prior to Monday's tipoff at 10:00 p.m. ET, according to Winderman. If Highsmith is sidelined, Duncan Robinson and Keshad Johnson are candidates for an uptick in playing time.