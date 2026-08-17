Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith News: Returns to Suns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 1:00pm

Highsmith agreed to a one-year deal with the Suns on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Suns previously waived Highsmith, but they moved quickly to get him back under contract. A defensive specialist, Highsmith projects to be an emergency depth option at forward.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
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