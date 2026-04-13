Haywood Highsmith News: Scores five points in return
Highsmith (knee) recorded five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in 10 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Suns' 135-103 win over the Thunder.
Highsmith made it back to the court for the Suns' regular-season finale, after he had been sidelined for each of the previous 12 games while receiving maintenance for his surgically repaired right knee. The veteran forward saw only light action in the contest, but assuming his knee responded well, Highsmith looks like he'll be good to go for the Suns' playoff run. However, because Phoenix was holding out eight rotation players Sunday, Highsmith looks to be in danger of losing out on a spot on the second unit when the Suns host the Trail Blazers on Tuesday in a Play-In Tournament game.
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