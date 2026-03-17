Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith News: Scores season-high 16 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:12am

Highsmith provided 16 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 120-112 loss to the Celtics.

The 16 points were a season high for Highsmith, who continues to slowly work his way back from offseason right knee surgery from a workload perspective. Over his first four appearances of the year, Highsmith has averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.8 minutes per game.

Haywood Highsmith
Phoenix Suns
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