Haywood Highsmith News: Scores season-high 16 points
Highsmith provided 16 points (4-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 120-112 loss to the Celtics.
The 16 points were a season high for Highsmith, who continues to slowly work his way back from offseason right knee surgery from a workload perspective. Over his first four appearances of the year, Highsmith has averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.8 minutes per game.
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