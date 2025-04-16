Fantasy Basketball
Haywood Highsmith headshot

Haywood Highsmith News: Slides back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 4:21pm

Highsmith won't start Wednesday's Play-In game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith started Miami's regular-season finale due to the absences of all five regular starters, but he'll come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt now that the starters are healthy. In 32 appearances with the reserves this season, Highsmith has averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 23.4 minutes.

Haywood Highsmith
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
