Haywood Highsmith News: Solid all-around showing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Highsmith notched 14 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 victory over the Hawks.

Highsmith played off the bench in this one and saw the court for the first time since Feb. 12, and there's no question he turned heads with his play, as he missed just one shot from the floor while also contributing in other categories. Highsmith logged 27 minutes off the bench in this blowout win, and this might lead him to see the court more regularly in the coming weeks.

