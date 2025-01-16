Haywood Highsmith News: Solid outing in loss

Highsmith had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Lakers.

Highsmith was Miami's second-leading scorer during Wednesday's loss. The 27-year-old guard is enjoying the best shooting season of his career in 2024-25, as he is converting 42.1 percent of his 3.3 three-point attempts per contest.