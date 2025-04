Highsmith is in Miami's starting lineup against Washington on Sunday.

Highsmith will make his 42nd start of the season (and third start since the beginning of March) due to the absences of Andrew Wiggins (hamstring) and Bam Adebayo (rest). Highsmith has averaged 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 26.7 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.