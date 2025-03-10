Henri Drell Injury: Dealing with hamstring issue

Drell missed Sunday's G League game against the Wisonsin Herd with a hamstring injury.

It's unclear how long Drell will be sidelined, but for now, he can be considered questionable for Wednesday against the Cleveland Charge. Through 20 regular-season contests, Drell holds averages of 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers.