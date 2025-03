Drell recorded 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to the Valley Suns.

Drell returned to action Friday after missing Rip City's previous outing for an undisclosed reason. During Friday's loss, all of Drell's team-high 15 rebounds were defensive.