Henri Drell News: Flirts with triple-double in return

Drell (adductor) logged 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 33 minutes in the Rip City Remix' 127-125 G League win over the Windy City Bulls on Sunday.

After missing Wednesday's game against the G League Spurs due to a right adductor injury, Drell was back in action Sunday and dished out a season-high eight assists while flirting with a triple-double. The 24-year-old had come off Rip City's bench in his last outing Monday in a loss to Austin, but he's started in 25 of his 26 contests this season and should remain a steady contributor for the Remix going forward.