Henri Drell News: Logs double-double versus Capitanes
Drell generated 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 133-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Drell helped his team all around the court for another solid performance Sunday. It was his fifth regular-season double-double, which is the second-highest figure among Rip City players. He has had significant minutes whenever he's available, standing out for his shooting ability and rebounding output.
Henri Drell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now