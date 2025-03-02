Henri Drell News: Logs double-double versus Capitanes

Drell generated 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 133-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Drell helped his team all around the court for another solid performance Sunday. It was his fifth regular-season double-double, which is the second-highest figure among Rip City players. He has had significant minutes whenever he's available, standing out for his shooting ability and rebounding output.