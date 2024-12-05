Henri Drell News: Logs third double-double

Drell played 29 minutes Wednesday during Rip City's 132-119 win over South Bay and compiled 13 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, and two assists.

Drell led the team in rebounds en route to recording his third double-double of the year. Across his first 10 appearances of the season, the 24-year-old is averaging 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.