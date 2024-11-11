Henri Drell News: Near double-double in G League

Drell tallied 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 137-121 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Drell finished second on the team in scoring behind Bryce McGowens and led the squad in rebounds, falling two short of a double-double. However, Drell also committed a game-high eight turnovers and finished with a minus-23 point differential.