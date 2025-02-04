Henri Drell News: Near double-double in G League loss

Drell scored 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), grabbed eight rebounds and dished out three assists in 36 minutes in the 129-113 G League Rip City Remix loss to the Windy City Bulls.

In 16 games with the Remix during this G League season, Drell is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He's shooting 42.1 percent from the floor and 29 percent from beyond the arc while being a steady contributor for Rip City.