Henri Drell News: Reaches 20-point mark vs. Hustle

Drell tallied 22 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 43 minutes Thursday during the G League Rip City Remix's 135-121 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Drell was one of three players on his squad to score 20 or more points and secured a team-high nine boards. The 24-year-old continues to contribute in scoring and rebounding, averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds through five G League Regular Season appearances.