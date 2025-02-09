Henri Drell News: Scores 30 points in G League

Drell recorded 30 points (12-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-98 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Drell tied his season high with six made three-pointers and scored at least 30 points for the fourth time. Across 29 G League appearances, Drell has averaged 16.9 points while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.