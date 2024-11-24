Henri Drell News: Season-high 27 points in win

Drell racked up 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Drell emerged with a season-high 27 points in Sunday's victory over the G League Suns, also pacing Rip City with his 12 boards. The 24-year-old forward also notched his second consecutive double-double with the strong performance, and he's now scored at least 16 points in four of his past five games for the Remix.