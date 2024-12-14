Henri Drell News: Season-high 32 points in G League

Drell recorded 32 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 127-119 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

After making only two three-pointers over his previous four appearances, Drell exploded for season highs in made threes and points while tying his high-water mark in assists. Across 13 G League appearances, Drell has averaged 15.8 points while shooting 31.0 percent from deep.