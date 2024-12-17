Henry Ellenson News: Continues to flourish

Ellenson recorded 39 points (14-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 115-95 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Ellenson led the Herd in points and rebounds during Monday's loss. The 27-year-old big man is averaging 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 30.4 minutes across his nine appearances this season.