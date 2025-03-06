Henry Ellenson News: Dominant double-double in G League

Ellenson tallied 28 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 38 minutes Wednesday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 116-98 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Ellenson led both teams in rebounding Wednesday (with nine of his 18 rebounds coming on the offensive glass), and he was one of three Herd players to score 28 points in a decisive win. Over his last five G League outings, Ellenson has averaged 25.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists over 38.7 minutes per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field.