Ellenson recorded 35 points (14-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-104 win over the Squadron.

Ellenson led Wisconsin in points and rebounds during Tuesday's win. Ellenson is averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.0 minutes across his 11 appearances this season.