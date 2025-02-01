Henry Ellenson News: Dominant outing in win
Ellenson played 33 minutes Friday during Wisconsin's 115-106 win over the Blue Coats and compiled 27 points (8-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists.
Ellenson compiled a double-double during Friday's victory and also had an efficient shooting performance, converting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 83.3 percent The 6-foot-10 forward has continued to dominate as of recent, scoring 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 games played.
Henry Ellenson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now