Henry Ellenson News: Dominant outing in win

Ellenson played 33 minutes Friday during Wisconsin's 115-106 win over the Blue Coats and compiled 27 points (8-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists.

Ellenson compiled a double-double during Friday's victory and also had an efficient shooting performance, converting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 83.3 percent The 6-foot-10 forward has continued to dominate as of recent, scoring 20 or more points in eight of his last 10 games played.