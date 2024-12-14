Henry Ellenson News: Dominates in G League loss

Ellenson totaled 39 points (15-24 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 fT) and eight rebounds over 41 minutes Friday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 141-131 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Ellenson led the Herd in scoring and rebounds, though it wasn't enough to power his squad to a victory. His 39 points is a new season high on the 2024-25 campaign, as he was able to bounce back from a sluggish eight-point showing Wednesday against Motor City.